WhiteCoin Market Cap Hits $64.66 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $64.66 million and $5.14 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0869 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00019966 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00011710 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000568 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000927 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

