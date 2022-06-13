Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Lowered to $106.00 at Piper Sandler

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.14.

WTFC stock opened at $81.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.48. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $65.66 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.53. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.10%.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,575.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

