Wise (LON:WISE) Shares Down 6.1%

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Rating) was down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 319.70 ($3.88) and last traded at GBX 321 ($3.90). Approximately 781,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,472,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342 ($4.15).
Several research analysts have commented on WISE shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($9.04) price objective on shares of Wise in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wise from GBX 950 ($11.53) to GBX 700 ($8.50) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 386.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 538.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of £4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 2.73.
About Wise (LON:WISE)
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's payments infrastructure comprise various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.
