Wise (LON:WISE) Shares Down 6.1%

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Rating) was down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 319.70 ($3.88) and last traded at GBX 321 ($3.90). Approximately 781,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,472,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342 ($4.15).

Several research analysts have commented on WISE shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($9.04) price objective on shares of Wise in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wise from GBX 950 ($11.53) to GBX 700 ($8.50) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Wise alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 386.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 538.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of £4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 2.73.

In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 397 ($4.82), for a total transaction of £123,689.32 ($150,126.62).

About Wise (LON:WISE)

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's payments infrastructure comprise various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.