WOM Protocol (WOM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $916,890.00

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and $916,890.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,034.62 or 0.99983794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001879 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

