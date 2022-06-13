Wootrade Price Tops $0.73 (WOO)

Wootrade (WOO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Wootrade coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001460 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wootrade has traded flat against the dollar. Wootrade has a market capitalization of $356.96 million and approximately $45.82 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,356.84 or 1.00168929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001912 BTC.

About Wootrade

Wootrade (WOO) is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,354,344 coins. Wootrade’s official website is woo.network . Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling Wootrade

