Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and $641.69 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $225.74 or 0.00966389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00366012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00042478 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.75 or 0.00521208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,881,802 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

