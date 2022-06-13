Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $73.93 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

