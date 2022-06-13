Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Short Interest Down 50.1% in May

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,800 shares, a drop of 50.1% from the May 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:XPOF traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.77. 160,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,317. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $26.90.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.34). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 5,175,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $103,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth about $5,182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth about $3,969,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $3,666,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $3,542,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the first quarter worth about $3,569,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

