Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XYL stock opened at $80.14 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

