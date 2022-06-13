Ycash (YEC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $123.00

Ycash (YEC) traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.0491 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $615,419.07 and approximately $123.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ycash has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00293239 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00071149 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00063877 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,543,228 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

