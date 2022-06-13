Yellow Road (ROAD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $34,833.04 and $3.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yellow Road has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00390344 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00041934 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.00517581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yellow Road should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yellow Road using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

