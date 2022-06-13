Yield Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $200,514.66 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $200,514.66 and approximately $82,654.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

