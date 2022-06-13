Zayedcoin Reaches Market Cap of $8,601.69 (ZYD)

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Zayedcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zayedcoin has a total market cap of $8,601.69 and $2.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zayedcoin has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 79.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zayedcoin Profile

Zayedcoin (CRYPTO:ZYD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. The official website for Zayedcoin is www.zayedcoin.net . Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZayedCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the Bitcoin hashing algorithm and has a 90 second blocktime. ZYD had no ICO or premine and aims to be a “fair launch” cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Zayedcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zayedcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zayedcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

