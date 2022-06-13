ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Down 25.2% Over Last Week

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $199,786.89 and approximately $249.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00068504 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015626 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014745 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001294 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00035689 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

