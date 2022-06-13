ZINC (ZINC) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

ZINC (ZINC) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One ZINC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZINC has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. ZINC has a market cap of $5,516.97 and $32.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004567 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,913.02 or 0.99827223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001921 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

