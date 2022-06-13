ZooKeeper Market Capitalization Reaches $3.60 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $211,876.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00386596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00042454 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.64 or 0.00518145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 181,485,409 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

