1,267 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Acquired by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,833,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG stock traded down $16.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $529.32. 7,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,603. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $603.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $622.15. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $531.23 and a one year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.43.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 28,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

