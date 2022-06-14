1,388 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,388 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Walmart by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

WMT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.98. 42,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,001,252. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.42. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $326.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

