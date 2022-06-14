1,446 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.53.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.86. The stock had a trading volume of 27,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,577. The firm has a market cap of $173.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

