1,509 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,000. AutoZone comprises approximately 3.0% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1,730.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,533,000 after acquiring an additional 71,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 722.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,679,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11,810.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3,560.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,273,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,124.00.

Shares of AZO traded up $18.23 on Tuesday, reaching $2,044.89. 1,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,243. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,054.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,995.32. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,374.13 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,482 shares of company stock worth $15,767,334. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.