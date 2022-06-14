19,771 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Bought by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $742,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $113.83. 269,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,144,569. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.46 and a 200-day moving average of $124.04. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

