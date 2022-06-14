1MillionNFTs Price Reaches $0.22 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $26,386.34 and $48,611.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000996 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.30 or 0.00436078 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00055443 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,295.67 or 1.59833849 BTC.

About 1MillionNFTs

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

