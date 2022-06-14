2,000 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Acquired by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,704,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,161 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JLL opened at $162.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $161.02 and a one year high of $275.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

