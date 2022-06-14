200,000 Shares in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Bought by Dragoneer Investment Group LLC

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UDMY traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $11.42. 12,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,033. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $32.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UDMY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

