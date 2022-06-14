250,000 Shares in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Bought by Dragoneer Investment Group LLC

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,750,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned 0.17% of GitLab as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth $4,833,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth $4,350,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $870,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GitLab alerts:

NASDAQ GTLB traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,603. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $137.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.58.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

GitLab Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.