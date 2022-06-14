28,770 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. Delta Air Lines comprises about 1.1% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.30. 652,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,814,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $46.79. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.55) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.