30,734 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,734 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 156.1% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 15.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 252,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,666,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $139.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

