3,436 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

