34,848 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. Palantir Technologies makes up 0.9% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,669,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,199 shares of company stock worth $1,178,652. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

PLTR stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

