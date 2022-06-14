354,886 Shares in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Bought by Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 354,886 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,000. eGain makes up approximately 3.8% of Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in eGain by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter worth about $3,276,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of eGain by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of eGain in the third quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get eGain alerts:

EGAN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.55. 516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,450. eGain Co. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $272.06 million, a P/E ratio of 281.67 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63.

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.52 million. eGain had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. Equities research analysts expect that eGain Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th.

eGain Profile (Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.