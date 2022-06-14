3,564 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.20 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.35.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.