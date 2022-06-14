3,566 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,566 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,616,278,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,342,830,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.75. 69,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.54. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

