4,036 Shares in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Bought by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises about 1.6% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,738,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

IGV traded down $15.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $260.75. 1,616,080 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.32.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

