4,800 Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Purchased by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 288.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,739. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.23. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $147.33 and a 1 year high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

