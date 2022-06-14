4,957 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,683 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,005 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,908,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in PepsiCo by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,365,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,589 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.65. The stock had a trading volume of 204,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,291. The company has a market cap of $215.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.61 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

