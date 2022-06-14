5,146 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,396,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 98,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,041,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,616. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $101.37 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.69.
