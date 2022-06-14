5,180 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Walt Disney stock opened at $95.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $94.83 and a one year high of $187.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

