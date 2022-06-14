5,208,074 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Purchased by Dragoneer Investment Group LLC

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,208,074 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $540,025,000. Rivian Automotive makes up approximately 6.2% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned 0.58% of Rivian Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total value of 188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at 2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029 in the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RIVN stock traded up 1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 28.12. 360,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,910,844. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of 19.25 and a 52 week high of 179.47. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of 59.15.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 70.41.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

