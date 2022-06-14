5,323 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Bought by Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 126.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 17,083 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 340.6% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 24,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 34,129 shares in the last quarter.

FNCL opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46.

