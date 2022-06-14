5,681 Shares in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Acquired by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRME. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Merchants by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,077,000 after acquiring an additional 68,532 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,433,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,065,000 after acquiring an additional 26,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,178,000 after acquiring an additional 94,298 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 800,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in First Merchants by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 703,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of First Merchants stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,566. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.07.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $128.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,026.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $399,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Merchants (Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

