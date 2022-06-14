5,975 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Acquired by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 373.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 17,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,465. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

