6,091 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Duke Energy makes up about 0.9% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.55.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,761 shares of company stock worth $941,629 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $103.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

