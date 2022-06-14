64,394 Shares in Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK) Acquired by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000. Innealta Capital LLC owned 8.59% of Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

FLHK traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.09. 1,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987. Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67.

