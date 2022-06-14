6,455 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Acquired by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,455 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK stock opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.