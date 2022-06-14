6,468 Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Bought by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.17.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,089. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $158.47 and a one year high of $224.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

