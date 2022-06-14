7,050 Shares in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Acquired by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 101,141 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 67.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,493,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,354,000 after buying an additional 36,739 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 686,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after buying an additional 23,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 39.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATSG. Stephens lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

ATSG traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,410. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.54. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $230,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 2,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $65,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,635 shares of company stock valued at $84,652 and have sold 8,123 shares valued at $257,782. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

