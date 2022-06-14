9,277 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.7% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,531,000 after buying an additional 57,658 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.83. 47,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,231,620. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $153.14 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

