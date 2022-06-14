Aavegotchi Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00006202 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $66.23 million and approximately $19.34 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,902.64 or 0.99895670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 50,467,137 coins and its circulating supply is 48,702,973 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

