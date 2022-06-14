AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the May 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Danske upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 205 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 160 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

Shares of SKFRY stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,523. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $27.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.