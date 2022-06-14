Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Reduced by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,893 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.38. 69,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,916,911. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

